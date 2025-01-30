Trane Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $604.3 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $604.3 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $2.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $4.87 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.57 billion, or $11.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.84 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.70 to $12.90 per share.

