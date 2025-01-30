Tractor Supply: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $236.4 million.…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $236.4 million.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 billion, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.88 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $2.10 to $2.22 per share.

