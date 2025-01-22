TowneBank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — TowneBank (TOWN) on Wednesday reported net income of $41.3 million in its…

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — TowneBank (TOWN) on Wednesday reported net income of $41.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Portsmouth, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $255.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $178.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $161.8 million, or $2.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $698.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOWN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.