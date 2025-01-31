Tompkins: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $19.7 million…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $19.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ithaca, New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.37 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $110.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $77.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $70.9 million, or $4.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $299.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMP

