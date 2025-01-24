Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 62, Amherst County 57 Broad Run 64, Heritage 57 Brooke Point 63, Colonial Forge 54 Carroll…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 62, Amherst County 57

Broad Run 64, Heritage 57

Brooke Point 63, Colonial Forge 54

Carroll County 78, Radford 58

Chatham 47, Magna Vista 42

Colgan 64, Mountain View 56

Dominion 51, John Champe 49

Eastern Montgomery 59, Bath County 37

Evergreen Christian 60, Virginia Academy 58

Fauquier 77, Liberty-Bealeton 35

Floyd County 60, Alleghany 39

Fredericksburg Academy 53, Quantico 41

Gainesville 54, North Stafford 27

George Wythe 77, Giles 14

Glenvar 54, James River 21

Good Counsel, Md. 77, Bishop Ireton 60

Grace Christian 65, Life Christian 47

Graham 71, John Battle 53

Harrisonburg 61, East Rockingham 59

Hermitage 55, Douglas Freeman 39

Honaker 33, Eastside 30

James Monroe 81, Culpeper 61

King Abdullah 71, Trinity at Meadowview 47

Loudoun County 68, Rock Ridge 46

Massaponax 68, Chancellor 38

Monacan 73, Powhatan 63

Nelson County 70, Buckingham County 55

North Cross 58, New Covenant 48

Nottoway 68, King William 60

Osbourn 62, Freedom – South Riding 46

Parry McCluer High School 83, William Campbell 56

Patrick Henry 60, William Fleming 46

Petersburg 60, Thomas Dale 59

Riverbend 49, Stafford 39

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 62, Fairfax Christian 57

Shenandoah Valley Academy 57, Eukarya Christian 19

Skyline 81, Warren County 44

St. Annes-Belfield 81, Woodberry Forest 54

Staunton 58, Broadway 57

Steward School 66, Hampton Roads 24

Stone Bridge 81, Park View-Sterling 37

Summit Christian Academy 61, The New Community School 27

Temple Christian 62, Westover Christian 43

Tuscarora 76, Woodgrove 57

Virginia 70, Lebanon 48

Wakefield Country Day 62, Fresta Valley Christian School 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

