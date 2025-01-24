Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 62, Amherst County 57
Broad Run 64, Heritage 57
Brooke Point 63, Colonial Forge 54
Carroll County 78, Radford 58
Chatham 47, Magna Vista 42
Colgan 64, Mountain View 56
Dominion 51, John Champe 49
Eastern Montgomery 59, Bath County 37
Evergreen Christian 60, Virginia Academy 58
Fauquier 77, Liberty-Bealeton 35
Floyd County 60, Alleghany 39
Fredericksburg Academy 53, Quantico 41
Gainesville 54, North Stafford 27
George Wythe 77, Giles 14
Glenvar 54, James River 21
Good Counsel, Md. 77, Bishop Ireton 60
Grace Christian 65, Life Christian 47
Graham 71, John Battle 53
Harrisonburg 61, East Rockingham 59
Hermitage 55, Douglas Freeman 39
Honaker 33, Eastside 30
James Monroe 81, Culpeper 61
King Abdullah 71, Trinity at Meadowview 47
Loudoun County 68, Rock Ridge 46
Massaponax 68, Chancellor 38
Monacan 73, Powhatan 63
Nelson County 70, Buckingham County 55
North Cross 58, New Covenant 48
Nottoway 68, King William 60
Osbourn 62, Freedom – South Riding 46
Parry McCluer High School 83, William Campbell 56
Patrick Henry 60, William Fleming 46
Petersburg 60, Thomas Dale 59
Riverbend 49, Stafford 39
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 62, Fairfax Christian 57
Shenandoah Valley Academy 57, Eukarya Christian 19
Skyline 81, Warren County 44
St. Annes-Belfield 81, Woodberry Forest 54
Staunton 58, Broadway 57
Steward School 66, Hampton Roads 24
Stone Bridge 81, Park View-Sterling 37
Summit Christian Academy 61, The New Community School 27
Temple Christian 62, Westover Christian 43
Tuscarora 76, Woodgrove 57
Virginia 70, Lebanon 48
Wakefield Country Day 62, Fresta Valley Christian School 44
