Thermo Fisher: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.83 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $4.78. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.93 per share.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies posted revenue of $11.4 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.34 billion, or $16.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.88 billion.

