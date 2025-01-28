The First Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Tuesday reported net income of $18.3 million in its fourth quarter.
The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $77.2 million, or $2.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $284 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBMS
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.