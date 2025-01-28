The First Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Tuesday reported net income of $18.3…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Tuesday reported net income of $18.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.2 million, or $2.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $284 million.

