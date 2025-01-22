The First Bancorp Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.3…

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Damariscotta, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $43.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27 million, or $2.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $80.3 million.

