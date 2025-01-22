Textron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Textron Inc. (TXT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $141 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.61 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $824 million, or $4.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.7 billion.

Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.

