Texas Instruments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.21 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.30.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.01 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.8 billion, or $5.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion.

