Texas Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $1.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $491.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $283.7 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.5 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCBI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.