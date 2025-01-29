Tesla: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.32 billion. On…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.32 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The electric car maker posted revenue of $25.71 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.5 billion.

