Territorial Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) on Friday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The holding company for Territorial Savings Bank posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.3 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $34.3 million.

