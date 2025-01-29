Teradyne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $146.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $752.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $740.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $542.4 million, or $3.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 68 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $660 million to $700 million for the fiscal first quarter.

