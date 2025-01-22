Teledyne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $198.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $4.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.23 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $819.2 million, or $17.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.80 to $4.90.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.10 to $21.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDY

