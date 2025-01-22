TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $528…

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $528 million.

The Galway, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, were $1.95 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $3.84 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $1.96.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.95 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

