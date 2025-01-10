TD SYNNEX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $194.8…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $194.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $15.84 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $689.1 million, or $7.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $58.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, TD SYNNEX expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.65 to $3.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $14.4 billion to $15.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.