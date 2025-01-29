T-Mobile: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.98…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.98 billion.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $21.87 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.34 billion, or $9.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $81.4 billion.

