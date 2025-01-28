Sysco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $406 million. The Houston-based…



The Houston-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $20.15 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.1 billion.

