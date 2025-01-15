Synovus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $190.4…

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $190.4 million.

The Columbus, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The holding company for Synovus Bank posted revenue of $924.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $580.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $567.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $482.5 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.25 billion.

