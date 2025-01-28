Synchrony: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $774 million. The…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $774 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The consumer credit company posted revenue of $5.71 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.59 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.5 billion, or $8.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.01 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYF

