SunCoke: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) on Thursday reported earnings of $23.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.

The metallurgical coke producer posted revenue of $486 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.9 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

