Stryker: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $546 million. The…

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $546 million.

The Portage, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.87 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $6.44 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.99 billion, or $7.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.6 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.45 to $13.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.