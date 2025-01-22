Stock Yards: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.7 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $133.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $93.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114.5 million, or $3.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $352.6 million.

