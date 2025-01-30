STMicroelectronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $341 million. On a per-share…

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $341 million.

On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had net income of 37 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $3.32 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.56 billion, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, STMicroelectronics said it expects revenue in the range of $2.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.