Stifel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported net income of $244 million in its fourth quarter.

The company, based in St. Louis, said it had earnings of $2.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.23 per share.

The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.36 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $731.4 million, or $6.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.97 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SF

