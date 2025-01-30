Sterling Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Thursday reported net income of $1.2 million…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Thursday reported net income of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Southfield, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 2 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $33.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.1 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $57.5 million.

