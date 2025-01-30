Stellar Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.8 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.8 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $155.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $108 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117.6 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $431 million.

