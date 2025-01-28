Starbucks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $780.8 million. On…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $780.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 69 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $9.4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBUX

