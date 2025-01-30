S&T Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.1 million.…

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $139 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $94.3 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $131.3 million, or $3.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $383.9 million.

