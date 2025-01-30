Southwest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $261 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $261 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $6.93 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.95 billion.

