Southside Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Wednesday reported net income of $21.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Tyler, Texas, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 72 cents per share.

The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $114 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $68.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $88.5 million, or $2.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $268.4 million.

