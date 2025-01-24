South Plains Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Friday reported net income of $16.5…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) on Friday reported net income of $16.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Lubbock, Texas, said it had earnings of 96 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $74.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $51.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.7 million, or $2.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $195.2 million.

