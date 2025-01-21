SmarFinancial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.6 million. The…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

The Knoxville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $75.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.1 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $171.5 million.

