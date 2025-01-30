SkyWest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $97.4…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $97.4 million.

The St. George, Utah-based company said it had profit of $2.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $944.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $323 million, or $7.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKYW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKYW

