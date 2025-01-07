Simulations Plus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Tuesday reported net income of $206,000 in…

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Tuesday reported net income of $206,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.7 million.

Simulations Plus expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.07 to $1.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $90 million to $93 million.

