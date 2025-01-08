Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $38.1…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $38.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $341.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $348.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMPL

