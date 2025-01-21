Simmons First National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48.3 million.

The Pine Bluff, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $369.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $208.5 million, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $152.7 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $775.6 million.

