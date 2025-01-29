Silgan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $45.1…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $45.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $276.4 million, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.85 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Silgan expects its per-share earnings to range from 74 cents to 84 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.20 per share.

