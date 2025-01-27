Sierra Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.4 million.…

The Porterville, California-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $50.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.6 million, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $151.6 million.

Sierra Bancorp shares have risen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 36% in the last 12 months.

