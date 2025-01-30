Shore Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $13.3 million…

EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $13.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $85.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.9 million, or $1.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $202 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.