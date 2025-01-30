Sherwin-Williams: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $480.1 million. The Cleveland-based company…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $480.1 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $2.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $5.3 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.68 billion, or $10.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.1 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.65 to $12.05 per share.

