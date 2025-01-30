Shell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $928 million. On a per-share…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $928 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $66.81 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.09 billion, or $5.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $289.03 billion.

