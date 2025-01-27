ServisFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Monday reported profit of $65.2 million in…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Monday reported profit of $65.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share.

The holding company for ServisFirst Bank posted revenue of $252.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $132 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $227.2 million, or $4.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $481.7 million.

_____

