ServiceNow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $384 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $3.67 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.58 per share.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.43 billion, or $6.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.98 billion.

