Selective Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $95.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Branchville, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $207 million, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.86 billion.

