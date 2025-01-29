SEI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $155.8…

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $155.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.19.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $557.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $553.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $581.2 million, or $4.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

_____

