Seacoast Banking: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STUART, Fla. (AP) — STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Monday reported net income of $34.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Stuart, Florida, said it had earnings of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The holding company for Seacoast National Bank posted revenue of $203 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $132.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $121 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $515.4 million.

