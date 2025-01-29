Scotts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.5 million…

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.21. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.28 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $416.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.