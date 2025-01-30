Schneider National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $32.6 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.29 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.20 per share.

